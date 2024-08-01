Previous
Pipevine Swallowtail by kvphoto
Pipevine Swallowtail

"I've always loved butterflies, because they remind us that it's never too late to transform ourselves."

--Drew Barrymore
gloria jones ace
Superb.
August 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty
August 1st, 2024  
Kate ace
I love these side shots that show so much detail in the butterfly
August 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic detailed capture
August 1st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture and superb details.
August 1st, 2024  
