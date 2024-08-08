Sign up
Previous
Photo 2041
Rosebud
“Each one of us has it in themselves to be a free spirit, just as every rose bud has in it a rose.”
—Rudolf Steiner
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
2
4
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2427
photos
166
followers
153
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th July 2024 12:47pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
bokeh
,
rose
,
rosebud
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Bucktree
ace
Lovely rosebud and bokeh.
August 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exquisite
August 8th, 2024
