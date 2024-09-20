Previous
Bees on Asters by kvphoto
Bees on Asters

"The lands are lit with all the autumn blaze of golden-rod, and everywhere the purple asters nod and bend and wave and flit."

Helen Hunt
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Heather ace
A gorgeous close-up! Love the colours and your focus and dof! Fav
September 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic bees on the lavender asters. Your quote describes it so well
September 23rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow - this is beautiful
September 23rd, 2024  
