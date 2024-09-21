Previous
Sunflower Perch by kvphoto
Sunflower Perch

I enjoyed watching the hummingbirds today. This little one looked so pretty perched in the swamp-sunflowers.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Heather ace
A fabulous capture and composition! So pretty with the light and colours too! Fav (p.s. I just want to say that I *love* this shot! There is something sublime about it! Well done, KV!)
September 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I'm with Heather. It's a superb shot!
September 23rd, 2024  
