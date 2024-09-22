Previous
Buzzing by kvphoto
Buzzing

"The solitary Bee Whose buzzing was the only sound of life, Flew there on restless wing, Seeking in vain one blossom where to fix."

--Robert Southey
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

KV

@kvphoto
Heather ace
I love this shot- how you have captured the bee in this position (and with its wings all a-blur)" Gorgeous colours and dof too! Fav
September 23rd, 2024  
Kartia ace
Instant fav! Love the colours and clarity.
September 23rd, 2024  
