Photo 2081
Buzzing
"The solitary Bee Whose buzzing was the only sound of life, Flew there on restless wing, Seeking in vain one blossom where to fix."
--Robert Southey
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
bee
bokeh
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
swamp-sunflowers
Heather
ace
I love this shot- how you have captured the bee in this position (and with its wings all a-blur)" Gorgeous colours and dof too! Fav
September 23rd, 2024
Kartia
ace
Instant fav! Love the colours and clarity.
September 23rd, 2024
