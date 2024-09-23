Previous
Parked in the Sunflowers by kvphoto
Parked in the Sunflowers

Parked right in the bokeh on the stem of the sunflower is a female ruby-throated hummingbird.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
So sweet- and so beautiful (your whole shot!) Fav
September 23rd, 2024  
Vesna
Fav!
September 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Another great one of the hummingbird
September 23rd, 2024  
