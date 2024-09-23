Sign up
Previous
Photo 2082
Parked in the Sunflowers
Parked right in the bokeh on the stem of the sunflower is a female ruby-throated hummingbird.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2488
photos
166
followers
152
following
570% complete
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd September 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
parked
,
perched
,
ruby-throated hummingbird
,
sony-a7rv
,
swamp-sunflowers
,
bokehsonya7rv
Heather
ace
So sweet- and so beautiful (your whole shot!) Fav
September 23rd, 2024
Vesna
Fav!
September 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Another great one of the hummingbird
September 23rd, 2024
close