Previous
Photo 2083
Bluebird Morning
"How readily the bluebirds become our friends and neighbors when we offer them suitable nesting retreats!"
--John Burroughs
Look who stopped by this morning to wake the day... so happy to see this pair of easter bluebirds.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2489
photos
166
followers
152
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th September 2024 6:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
easter-bluebirds
Casablanca
ace
How beautiful, real bluebirds! ❤️
September 24th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
September 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
A super capture of these two beauties perched on the arched rails and set off by your shallow dof! How wonderful to have them visiting you this morning! Fav
September 24th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
September 24th, 2024
