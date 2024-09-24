Previous
Bluebird Morning by kvphoto
Photo 2083

Bluebird Morning

"How readily the bluebirds become our friends and neighbors when we offer them suitable nesting retreats!"

--John Burroughs

Look who stopped by this morning to wake the day... so happy to see this pair of easter bluebirds.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
How beautiful, real bluebirds! ❤️
September 24th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
September 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
A super capture of these two beauties perched on the arched rails and set off by your shallow dof! How wonderful to have them visiting you this morning! Fav
September 24th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise