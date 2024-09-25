Wet Hummingbird

Hurricane Helene is predicted to come through Georgia on Friday but the rains have already been heavy today. The prediction is for 4-7 inches of rain... possibly more. Today I watched this little hummingbird go from wet to drenched. This was shot at a very high ISO... in addition to being wet it is pretty dark outside. We have had a bit of lightning and thunder as well. Praying for my family in Florida... my brother lives in a waterfront home in Tampa... tide surge is predicted to be 5-7 feet. My two sisters are alos in Florida but not on the waterfront. Prayers for them as well!