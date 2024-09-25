Previous
Wet Hummingbird by kvphoto
Photo 2084

Wet Hummingbird

Hurricane Helene is predicted to come through Georgia on Friday but the rains have already been heavy today. The prediction is for 4-7 inches of rain... possibly more. Today I watched this little hummingbird go from wet to drenched. This was shot at a very high ISO... in addition to being wet it is pretty dark outside. We have had a bit of lightning and thunder as well. Praying for my family in Florida... my brother lives in a waterfront home in Tampa... tide surge is predicted to be 5-7 feet. My two sisters are alos in Florida but not on the waterfront. Prayers for them as well!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great capture of this sweet little hummingbird dripping wet! Fav! (A worrying time for you all. My thoughts are with you and your family, KV. xx)
September 25th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Sweet capture
September 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture…so cute
September 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise