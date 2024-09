Turkey Road Crossing

Why did the turkeys cross the road? Because Sugar, our Great Pyrenees dog, was barking at them through the open front windows. They moved out of our front yard (in the foreground) rather quickly.



--weather update-- it has been raining nonstop... I think our cumulative rain total so far for this storm is in excess of 6" so far... and it is supposed to continue to rain over night... not sure exactly when Hurricane Helene will be coming through our area with winds and more rain potential.