Black-Capped Chickadee by kvphoto
Photo 2089

Black-Capped Chickadee

"The chickadee and nuthatch are more inspiring society than statesmen and philosophers, and we shall return to these last as to more vulgar companions."

--Henry David Thoreau
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
A great capture of this cutie! I love your pov as we are looking up at the chickadee, who is looking down on us! :-) Fav
September 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 30th, 2024  
