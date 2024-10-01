Sign up
Photo 2090
On the Lookout
This female northern cardinal was definitely engaged in watching the action at the feeder below. At the time there was a male northern cardinal below.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st October 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
perched
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
gloria jones
ace
Perfect.
October 6th, 2024
