Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 2095

Red Bellied Woodpecker

The weather was warm but very nice this afternoon and I enjoyed sitting outside and reading a book and shooting some bird photos. I heard this woodpecker for a long time before I ever saw him. Finally... he made an appearance.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful capture
October 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
So beautiful with the green bokeh to show him off! Fav
October 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- it won't be long before they are coming to my suet feeder. It just has to get a little colder before I put it out.
October 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise