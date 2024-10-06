Sign up
Previous
Photo 2095
Red Bellied Woodpecker
The weather was warm but very nice this afternoon and I enjoyed sitting outside and reading a book and shooting some bird photos. I heard this woodpecker for a long time before I ever saw him. Finally... he made an appearance.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
4
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2503
photos
167
followers
152
following
573% complete
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th October 2024 2:27pm
tree
,
bird
,
oak
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Renee Salamon
ace
Wonderful capture
October 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
So beautiful with the green bokeh to show him off! Fav
October 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot- it won't be long before they are coming to my suet feeder. It just has to get a little colder before I put it out.
October 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 6th, 2024
