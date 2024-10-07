Sign up
Previous
Photo 2096
Downy Woodpecker
This female downy woodpecker was looking at the suet feeder and waiting for an opportunity to grab a bite. The downy is a small woodpecker and the female lacks the red nape found on males.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2504
photos
167
followers
152
following
574% complete
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
7th October 2024 3:35pm
tree
,
bird
,
oak
,
female
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty capture!
October 7th, 2024
