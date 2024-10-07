Previous
Downy Woodpecker by kvphoto
Photo 2096

Downy Woodpecker

This female downy woodpecker was looking at the suet feeder and waiting for an opportunity to grab a bite. The downy is a small woodpecker and the female lacks the red nape found on males.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty capture!
October 7th, 2024  
