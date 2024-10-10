Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2099
Water Lily
"Impressionism means taking inspiration directly from nature, trusting your senses rather than what you think you know."
--Michael McClure
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2508
photos
167
followers
151
following
575% complete
View this month »
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th October 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
water-lily
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
Barb
ace
Stunning!
October 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
So pretty.
October 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wonderful. Love the colours.
October 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close