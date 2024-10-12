Previous
Next
Floating Leaf by kvphoto
Photo 2101

Floating Leaf

"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."

--Emily Bronte
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and I love the ripples around the leaf! Fav
October 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Pretty capture with the autumn color and the twig.
October 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise