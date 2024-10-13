Previous
Next
Caladium by kvphoto
Photo 2102

Caladium

"Let your heart guide you...it whispers so listen closely."

--Walt Disney--This plant is also known as the hear of Jesus, angel wings & elephant ears.

13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
so beautiful
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful lines
October 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful leaf.
October 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
How beautiful!
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise