White Ibis by kvphoto
White Ibis

This tree on Driftwood Beach at Jekyll Island was full of ibises.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I cropped the bird he is fantastic
November 2nd, 2024  
