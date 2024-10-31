Previous
Oysters by kvphoto
Oysters

Swirls and oysters decorate this huge driftwood tree on the beach at Jekyll Island.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome swirls in this drift wood
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous shapes and textures.
November 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful find.
November 2nd, 2024  
