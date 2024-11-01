Previous
Driftwood by kvphoto
Photo 2121

Driftwood

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island is filled with lifeless trees that are often underwater as the tide comes rolling in.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW I love this
November 2nd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super shot - and super perches for birds.
November 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks like two animal emerging from the sea.
November 2nd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Amazing wood sculpture!
November 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture.
November 2nd, 2024  
