Previous
Surprise Bloom by kvphoto
Photo 2122

Surprise Bloom

"Orange is the happiest color."

--Frank Sinatra—This flower is planted near my mailbox at the entry to my driveway. I just noticed the bloom today. It was totally unexpected and I’ve never known this perennial to bloom this late.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
November 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise