Fallen by kvphoto
Fallen

"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."

--Emily Bronte
3rd November 2024

KV


@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Kate
Love the little sprout of green amidst the Fall leaves
November 3rd, 2024  
KV
@k9photo thanks Kate... a little pine seedling.
November 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful fall image with great textures, colors
November 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z
So very beautiful with its wide variety.
November 3rd, 2024  
Beverley
Beautiful leaves…
November 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne
Your Bronte quote suits your beautiful photo perfectly
November 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like my back yard, we're now having to clean up the leaves before the rainfall
Beautiful photo
November 3rd, 2024  
