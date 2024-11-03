Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2123
Fallen
"Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree."
--Emily Bronte
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
7
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2534
photos
166
followers
151
following
581% complete
View this month »
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd November 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
fallen
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
,
sweet-gum-trail
Kate
ace
Love the little sprout of green amidst the Fall leaves
November 3rd, 2024
KV
ace
@k9photo
thanks Kate... a little pine seedling.
November 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful fall image with great textures, colors
November 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So very beautiful with its wide variety.
November 3rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful leaves…
November 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Your Bronte quote suits your beautiful photo perfectly
November 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like my back yard, we're now having to clean up the leaves before the rainfall
Beautiful photo
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Beautiful photo