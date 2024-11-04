Sign up
Photo 2124
Autumn Leaves
"Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place, and I can picture it after all these days."
--Taylor Swift
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
4
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2536
photos
166
followers
151
following
582% complete
View this month »
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd November 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
hike
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
,
sweet-gum-trail
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
November 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
November 6th, 2024
GaryW
Wonderful colors!
November 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful!
November 6th, 2024
