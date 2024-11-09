Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2129
Cohutta Mountains
We went for a ride in the Cohutta Mountains this afternoon. The weather was just perfect... 75F and a little cooler at the highest elevation... 67F. We drove on forest service roads (dirt & gravel... some ruts) and had the best time.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2541
photos
167
followers
151
following
583% complete
View this month »
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
Latest from all albums
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
365
2129
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th November 2024 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
scenic
,
mountains
,
autumn
,
georgia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
cohutta-mountains
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a view!
November 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stellar fall image
November 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Gorgeous view; beautifully captured
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view.
November 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very lovely vista!
November 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a view!
November 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close