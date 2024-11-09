Previous
Cohutta Mountains by kvphoto
Photo 2129

Cohutta Mountains

We went for a ride in the Cohutta Mountains this afternoon. The weather was just perfect... 75F and a little cooler at the highest elevation... 67F. We drove on forest service roads (dirt & gravel... some ruts) and had the best time.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a view!
November 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Stellar fall image
November 9th, 2024  
amyK ace
Gorgeous view; beautifully captured
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view.
November 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very lovely vista!
November 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a view!
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise