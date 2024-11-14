Previous
Horse Creek Winery by kvphoto
Photo 2134

Horse Creek Winery

We enjoyed our overnight stay at the winery courtesy of our Harvest Host membership. Kate enjoyed a wine tasting yesterday afternoon and her favorite wine was the Florida Joe.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Kate ace
Nice one
November 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Nice photo memory!
November 14th, 2024  
