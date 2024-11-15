Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2135
Manatee
My orange paddle is pointing at a small manatee that surfaced near my kayak on the Silver River… so exciting to see.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2547
photos
167
followers
151
following
584% complete
View this month »
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
Latest from all albums
365
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th November 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
kayak
,
paddle
,
manatee
,
silver-river
Joy's Focus
ace
Very cool! I love the sparkles in the water.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close