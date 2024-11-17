Previous
The Fire Master by kvphoto
We are enjoying awesome campfires every night thanks to the founder of our camping group who is our fire master.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Great capture of the fire and the flying sparks.
November 18th, 2024  
Clever and a very important man… beautiful sparks…
November 18th, 2024  
