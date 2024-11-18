Previous
Wide Open by kvphoto
Wide Open

Spotted this gator with its mouth wide open on our Silver Springs kayak paddle today. Its mouth was so pink looking. This is the first gator I’ve seen with its mouth wide open and oh my…. what big teeth!
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Joanne Diochon ace
Big, and so many!
November 19th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great capture!!
November 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Impressive!
November 19th, 2024  
