Previous
Photo 2138
Wide Open
Spotted this gator with its mouth wide open on our Silver Springs kayak paddle today. Its mouth was so pink looking. This is the first gator I’ve seen with its mouth wide open and oh my…. what big teeth!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2550
photos
167
followers
151
following
585% complete
View this month »
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mouth
,
gator
,
silver-springs
Joanne Diochon
ace
Big, and so many!
November 19th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
Great capture!!
November 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Impressive!
November 19th, 2024
