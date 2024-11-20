Previous
Show Off by kvphoto
Show Off

This anhinga fanned his wings to dry them. These birds always seem “showy” to me.
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
November 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture with great feather details
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful feather detail!
November 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
November 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Hope his wings dry quickly.
November 21st, 2024  
