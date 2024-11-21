Previous
Camellia by kvphoto
Photo 2141

Camellia

The camellia is also known as the winter rose. Ours have been blooming for the last month. The actual color of this bloom (to my eye) is more of a soft pink than a magenta.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a pretty bloom!
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact