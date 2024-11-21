Sign up
Previous
Photo 2141
Camellia
The camellia is also known as the winter rose. Ours have been blooming for the last month. The actual color of this bloom (to my eye) is more of a soft pink than a magenta.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2553
photos
167
followers
151
following
586% complete
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st November 2024 2:34pm
winter
,
rose
,
camellia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a pretty bloom!
November 21st, 2024
