Previous
The Nose Knows by kvphoto
Photo 2142

The Nose Knows

With our Great Pyrenees dog Sugar it is all about scents. Dog noses are 1,000 times more sensual a human nose and in specialized breeds like the bloodhound 10,000 times more sensitive.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice one! Love the details.
November 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super snoot!
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact