Photo 2142
The Nose Knows
With our Great Pyrenees dog Sugar it is all about scents. Dog noses are 1,000 times more sensual a human nose and in specialized breeds like the bloodhound 10,000 times more sensitive.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
2
1
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st November 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
dog
,
nose
,
macro
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice one! Love the details.
November 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super snoot!
November 22nd, 2024
