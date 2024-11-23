Previous
Forsythia Leaves by kvphoto
Photo 2143

Forsythia Leaves

“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.”

—John Burroughs
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

KV

@kvphoto
Kate ace
Great minds find the same quote! Love the leaf color.
November 23rd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Terrific colours
November 23rd, 2024  
