Photo 2143
Forsythia Leaves
“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days.”
—John Burroughs
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2555
photos
167
followers
151
following
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st November 2024 2:40pm
leaves
fall
autumn
forsythia
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Great minds find the same quote! Love the leaf color.
November 23rd, 2024
Wylie
ace
Terrific colours
November 23rd, 2024
