Previous
Shaky Landing by kvphoto
Photo 2144

Shaky Landing

"Great ideas need landing gear as well as wings."

--Charles Douglas Jackson
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
587% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah so beautiful
November 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Any landing you can walk\fly away from is a good one
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact