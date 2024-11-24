Sign up
Photo 2144
Shaky Landing
"Great ideas need landing gear as well as wings."
--Charles Douglas Jackson
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2556
photos
167
followers
151
following
587% complete
Tags
feeder
,
landing
,
bluebird
,
suet
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Lesley
ace
Ah so beautiful
November 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Any landing you can walk\fly away from is a good one
November 24th, 2024
