Previous
Feeder Pairing 2 by kvphoto
Photo 2147

Feeder Pairing 2

“How enriched life is by friends! Good friends, new friends, old friends, feathered friends, feline friends, friends of friends.”

—Laurel Burch—I so enjoy watching the birds in our backyard. The eastern bluebird and the red bellied woodpecker are frequent flyers at our suet feeder. Oh… and one thing Laurel Burch left out of her quote was canine friends… I guess she was more of a cat person than a dog person… this is not a hard one to figure out if you look at her work.

Laurel made quite beautiful art and jewelry.. sadly she passed away in 2007. Her daughter, Aaron Burch has continued the art & jewelry business. Here is a link if you are interested in learning more: https://laurelburchstudios.com
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
WOW, lucky.
November 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Excellent capture.
November 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact