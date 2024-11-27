Feeder Pairing 2

“How enriched life is by friends! Good friends, new friends, old friends, feathered friends, feline friends, friends of friends.”
—Laurel Burch—I so enjoy watching the birds in our backyard. The eastern bluebird and the red bellied woodpecker are frequent flyers at our suet feeder. Oh… and one thing Laurel Burch left out of her quote was canine friends… I guess she was more of a cat person than a dog person… this is not a hard one to figure out if you look at her work.
Laurel made quite beautiful art and jewelry.. sadly she passed away in 2007. Her daughter, Aaron Burch has continued the art & jewelry business. Here is a link if you are interested in learning more: https://laurelburchstudios.com