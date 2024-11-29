Previous
Opt Outside by kvphoto
Photo 2149

Opt Outside

Instead of shopping Black Friday deals we decided to hit the Homestead Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park. Our outdoor adventure store was closed today encouraging customers to #optoutside

Sugar, Kate & I completed the 3.5 mile loop. It was a lovely day.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That was a good idea- unfortunately I needed to take advantage of the deals as our microwave is on its way out and I have promised my family photo calendars. (o: This would have been so much more fun!
November 30th, 2024  
