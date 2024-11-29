Sign up
Previous
Photo 2149
Opt Outside
Instead of shopping Black Friday deals we decided to hit the Homestead Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park. Our outdoor adventure store was closed today encouraging customers to #optoutside
Sugar, Kate & I completed the 3.5 mile loop. It was a lovely day.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2561
photos
168
followers
151
following
588% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
29th November 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
georgia
,
trail
,
hiking
,
#optoutside
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
red-top-mountain-state-park
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That was a good idea- unfortunately I needed to take advantage of the deals as our microwave is on its way out and I have promised my family photo calendars. (o: This would have been so much more fun!
November 30th, 2024
