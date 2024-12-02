Previous
Four Part Harmony by kvphoto
Four Part Harmony

This is one big tree that has four huge parts... each looks large enough to be its own tree... yet here you have four part harmony. I discovered it close to Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park along a hiking trail.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Mags ace
I hear their song! Lovely capture and POV.
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing!
December 3rd, 2024  
