Photo 2152
Four Part Harmony
This is one big tree that has four huge parts... each looks large enough to be its own tree... yet here you have four part harmony. I discovered it close to Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park along a hiking trail.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2566
photos
168
followers
151
following
589% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd December 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
pov
,
looking-up
,
#optoutside
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
I hear their song! Lovely capture and POV.
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great pov
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing!
December 3rd, 2024
