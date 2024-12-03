Sign up
Previous
Photo 2153
Beech Light
It was a beautiful bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it."
--Diana Gabaldon-today marks the 5th day in a row that I have been out hiking. Today it was 30-32F... rather chilly but a very beautiful blue sky day.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
5
3
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
3rd December 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
light
,
fall
,
autumn
,
colorful
,
beech
,
#optoutside
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
So much for the mild wet winter we were supposed to get. This is beautiful!
December 3rd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Sounds like a lovely day!
The autumn colours are gorgeous!
December 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I do love beech. We have a beech hedge surrounding our house and a huge copper beech tree in the garden that is over 200 years old. This image really appeals to me.
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on the leaves
December 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous! Same temperatures here today...but we had no beautiful blue sky as in your lovely photo!
December 3rd, 2024
close
365 Project
close
The autumn colours are gorgeous!