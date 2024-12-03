Previous
Beech Light by kvphoto
Photo 2153

Beech Light

It was a beautiful bright autumn day, with air like cider and a sky so blue you could drown in it."

--Diana Gabaldon-today marks the 5th day in a row that I have been out hiking. Today it was 30-32F... rather chilly but a very beautiful blue sky day.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So much for the mild wet winter we were supposed to get. This is beautiful!
December 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Sounds like a lovely day!
The autumn colours are gorgeous!
December 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I do love beech. We have a beech hedge surrounding our house and a huge copper beech tree in the garden that is over 200 years old. This image really appeals to me.
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the leaves
December 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous! Same temperatures here today...but we had no beautiful blue sky as in your lovely photo!
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact