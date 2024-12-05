Previous
Sitting in a Tree by kvphoto
Sitting in a Tree

I spotted some eastern bluebirds at the Allatoona Pass trail head today... they were flying branch to branch. I had a nice hike today... this was my 7th day in a row to hike. The sun was in and out of the clouds and the day was much warmer... nice!
KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
A super capture of this sweet little round ball! Glad to hear you had another good day of hiking! I hope you have more days yet! Fav
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
December 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image of this cute bird!
I admire your dedication as a hiker!
December 6th, 2024  
