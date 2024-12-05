Sign up
Previous
Photo 2155
Sitting in a Tree
I spotted some eastern bluebirds at the Allatoona Pass trail head today... they were flying branch to branch. I had a nice hike today... this was my 7th day in a row to hike. The sun was in and out of the clouds and the day was much warmer... nice!
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2568
photos
166
followers
151
following
590% complete
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2149
2150
2151
366
2152
2153
2154
2155
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th December 2024 9:27am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
sitting
,
eastern-bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A super capture of this sweet little round ball! Glad to hear you had another good day of hiking! I hope you have more days yet! Fav
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
December 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image of this cute bird!
I admire your dedication as a hiker!
December 6th, 2024
