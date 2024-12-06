Sign up
Photo 2156
Photo 2156
Landing Gear Deployed
"Life is a free fall parachute jump. Pray all the way down and hope for a safe landing."
Robert G. Allen
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
7
8
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
2569
photos
166
followers
151
following
590% complete
2156
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th December 2024 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
gear
,
landing
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Mags
ace
LOL! Great shot and title.
December 6th, 2024
Barb
ace
Spectacular capture! Appropriate title and quote!
December 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha fabulous timing. fav.
December 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic close-up
December 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great sharp image! Wonderful light and timing.
December 6th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
haha -- must have been super fast shutter speed for everything to be in focus midair!
December 6th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Excellent
December 7th, 2024
