Landing Gear Deployed by kvphoto
Photo 2156

Landing Gear Deployed

"Life is a free fall parachute jump. Pray all the way down and hope for a safe landing."

Robert G. Allen
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Mags
LOL! Great shot and title.
December 6th, 2024  
Barb
Spectacular capture! Appropriate title and quote!
December 6th, 2024  
Babs
Ha ha fabulous timing. fav.
December 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Fantastic close-up
December 6th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Great sharp image! Wonderful light and timing.
December 6th, 2024  
Junko Y
haha -- must have been super fast shutter speed for everything to be in focus midair!
December 6th, 2024  
Jerzy
Excellent
December 7th, 2024  
