Photo 2157
Whats Happening?
The House Finch asks spectators about the bird feeder action... what's happening? The Finch is clueless as the black capped chickadee flies in right in over his shoulder... and that's the bird feeder update for today.
7th December 2024
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2570
photos
166
followers
151
following
590% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th December 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
action
,
feeder
,
house-finch
,
black-capped-chickadee
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
