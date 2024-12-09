Sign up
Photo 2159
Bright Spot in My Day
It has been a gloomy day with gray skies and rain showers. Having a visit from this eastern bluebird brightened my day as I hope he brightens yours.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
eastern-bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful
December 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a stunner
December 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a beautiful specimen!
December 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful shot! Beautiful bird too!
December 9th, 2024
