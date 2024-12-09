Previous
Bright Spot in My Day by kvphoto
Bright Spot in My Day

It has been a gloomy day with gray skies and rain showers. Having a visit from this eastern bluebird brightened my day as I hope he brightens yours.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful
December 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a stunner
December 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a beautiful specimen!
December 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful shot! Beautiful bird too!
December 9th, 2024  
