Golden Hour by kvphoto
Golden Hour

“A kind of golden hour one remembers for a life time... Everything was touched with magic.”

—Margaret Bourke-White
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Christine Sztukowski ace
yes very magical
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
December 17th, 2024  
