Previous
Photo 2166
Golden Hour
“A kind of golden hour one remembers for a life time... Everything was touched with magic.”
—Margaret Bourke-White
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
2
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2582
photos
166
followers
151
following
593% complete
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2161
2162
2163
368
2164
369
2165
2166
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2024 4:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
lake
,
golden-hour
Christine Sztukowski
ace
yes very magical
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours.
December 17th, 2024
