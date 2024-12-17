Previous
Just Before Sunset by kvphoto
Just Before Sunset

Last night we walked around the lake at Reed Bingham State Park and then headed back to the camper to fix dinner. Sunset brought gorgeous oranges and reds… wish we had been closer to the lake for a better look.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Mags ace
Wow!
December 17th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture of the setting sun and the gorgeous reflections in the lake! Fav
December 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely scene.
December 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a pretty sky
December 17th, 2024  
Barb ace
A beautiful day's end!
December 17th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
This. Is. Gorgeous!
December 17th, 2024  
