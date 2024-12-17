Sign up
Previous
Photo 2167
Just Before Sunset
Last night we walked around the lake at Reed Bingham State Park and then headed back to the camper to fix dinner. Sunset brought gorgeous oranges and reds… wish we had been closer to the lake for a better look.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
6
6
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th December 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
golden-hour
Mags
ace
Wow!
December 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture of the setting sun and the gorgeous reflections in the lake! Fav
December 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene.
December 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a pretty sky
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
A beautiful day's end!
December 17th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
This. Is. Gorgeous!
December 17th, 2024
