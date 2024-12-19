Previous
Things Are Looking Up by kvphoto
Photo 2169

Things Are Looking Up

"When nature made the blue-bird she wished to propitiate both the sky and the earth, so she gave him the color of the one on his back and the hue of the other on his breast."

--John Burroughs
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Just fabulous detail and viewpoint
December 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture.
December 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding colors
December 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing capture!
December 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
What a beauty! Big fav
December 20th, 2024  
Heather ace
What a great shot, KV! You got right under this cutie to capture its stunning colours in the sunlight! Fav
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! This is an amazing shot!
December 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Stunning shot!
December 20th, 2024  
