Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2169
Things Are Looking Up
"When nature made the blue-bird she wished to propitiate both the sky and the earth, so she gave him the color of the one on his back and the hue of the other on his breast."
--John Burroughs
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
9
9
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2585
photos
166
followers
151
following
594% complete
View this month »
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
Latest from all albums
368
2164
369
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
19th December 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
bluebird
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Boxplayer
ace
Just fabulous detail and viewpoint
December 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture.
December 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding colors
December 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amazing capture!
December 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
What a beauty! Big fav
December 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
What a great shot, KV! You got right under this cutie to capture its stunning colours in the sunlight! Fav
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! This is an amazing shot!
December 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning shot!
December 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close