Photo 2170
Downy Woodpecker
"Be yourself; everyone else is already taken."
-Oscar Wilde
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely sharp close-up
December 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture!
December 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
A wonderful capture with super focus and detail! Love that pop of red and the glint in its eye! Fav
December 20th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He's a cutie!
December 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Absolutely… great quote
Beautiful capture… lovely
December 20th, 2024
Beautiful capture… lovely