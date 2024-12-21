Sign up
Previous
Photo 2171
Butterball
This bright yellow bird looks like a tiny butterball... I think it is a pine warbler or maybe a yellow warbler but am not positive.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
3
2
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
19th December 2024 4:02pm
Tags
yellow
,
bird
,
warbler
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh so brightly coloured! Super close up.
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Splendid capture!
December 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super close up capture
December 21st, 2024
