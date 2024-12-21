Previous
Butterball by kvphoto
Butterball

This bright yellow bird looks like a tiny butterball... I think it is a pine warbler or maybe a yellow warbler but am not positive.
KV

Carole Sandford ace
Oh so brightly coloured! Super close up.
December 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
December 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super close up capture
December 21st, 2024  
