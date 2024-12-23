Previous
Ruby-Crowned Kinglet by kvphoto
Photo 2173

Ruby-Crowned Kinglet

I spotted this little bird in one of our holly bushes. You can just see a tiny bit of red on the crown. This may be a male... the info I found on this bird says that their red crown patch is often concealed.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What beautiful colours combined
December 23rd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
This is a beautiful shot
December 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful shot! Great composition & colours!
December 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous!
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact