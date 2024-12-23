Sign up
Previous
Photo 2173
Ruby-Crowned Kinglet
I spotted this little bird in one of our holly bushes. You can just see a tiny bit of red on the crown. This may be a male... the info I found on this bird says that their red crown patch is often concealed.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
5
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2589
photos
166
followers
151
following
595% complete
View this month »
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
23rd December 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
holly
,
sony-a7rv
,
ruby-crowned-kinglet
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca
ace
What beautiful colours combined
December 23rd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
This is a beautiful shot
December 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful shot! Great composition & colours!
December 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
December 23rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous!
December 23rd, 2024
