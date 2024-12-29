Previous
Mouth Full by kvphoto
Photo 2179

Mouth Full

Northern Cardinal love black oil sunflower seeds… so do our gray squirrels. Squirrel acrobatics spill seeds over the ground and many birds feed on them.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
596% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful close up capture.
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Stunning photo… I love these birds
December 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! That headdress is straight up!
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous focus!
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. In my yard the Cardinals and the Squirrels have a real competition going on over the sunflower seeds.
December 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Excellent!
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful capture.
December 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh superb capture
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact