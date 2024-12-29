Sign up
Photo 2179
Mouth Full
Northern Cardinal love black oil sunflower seeds… so do our gray squirrels. Squirrel acrobatics spill seeds over the ground and many birds feed on them.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2596
photos
166
followers
151
following
596% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th December 2024 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
seed
,
sunflower
,
brilliant
,
northern-cardinal
,
sonya7rv
,
sony-atrv
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful close up capture.
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning photo… I love these birds
December 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture.
December 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! That headdress is straight up!
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous focus!
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 29th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. In my yard the Cardinals and the Squirrels have a real competition going on over the sunflower seeds.
December 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Excellent!
December 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful capture.
December 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh superb capture
December 29th, 2024
