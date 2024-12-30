Sign up
Previous
Photo 2180
Bluebird Balancing Act
“So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life's a great balancing act.”
—Dr. Seuss
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2597
photos
166
followers
152
following
597% complete
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2174
370
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th December 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bluebirds
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely bluebirds.
December 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
So cool and beautiful to see two together like this
December 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful balancing birds!
December 30th, 2024
