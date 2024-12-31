Sign up
Photo 2181
Among the Leaves
Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th December 2024 3:08pm
Tags
redbirds
,
northern-cardinal
,
sonya7rv
,
don’t/a7rv
Heather
ace
Just stunning, KV! Love it! And Happy New Year to you and Kate as well! Fav
December 31st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful shot of this bright cheerful Cardinal.
December 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 31st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks like your cardinal agrees with my fairy wren!
December 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful capture. Happy new year to you.
December 31st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantasy shot. Happy New Year .
December 31st, 2024
