Previous
Photo 2182
Red Bellied Woodpecker
"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."
--Ralph Waldo Emerson-Happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
10
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2600
photos
166
followers
152
following
597% complete
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
371
Views
17
Comments
10
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st January 2025 2:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Casablanca
ace
Handsome bird
January 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely details!
January 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful and a wonderful capture. I really like this quote too…
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture.
January 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The colors on this one are great! Good quote too.
January 1st, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
Happy New Year!!!
January 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabilous
January 1st, 2025
Heather
ace
A super shot with the blue sky as a backdrop to show off this beautiful bird! Fav
January 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect!
January 1st, 2025
