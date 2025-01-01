Previous
Red Bellied Woodpecker by kvphoto
Red Bellied Woodpecker

"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."

--Ralph Waldo Emerson-Happy New Year everyone!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Casablanca
Handsome bird
January 1st, 2025  
Mags
Lovely details!
January 1st, 2025  
Beverley
Sooo beautiful and a wonderful capture. I really like this quote too…
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
A great capture.
January 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
The colors on this one are great! Good quote too.
January 1st, 2025  
Krista Marson
Happy New Year!!!
January 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Beautiful capture!
January 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabilous
January 1st, 2025  
Heather
A super shot with the blue sky as a backdrop to show off this beautiful bird! Fav
January 1st, 2025  
gloria jones
Perfect!
January 1st, 2025  
